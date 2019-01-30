Relief is here: Applications being accepted for $909 million in Harvey recovery funds

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - On Tuesday, the Harris County Commissioners Court accepted more than $909 million to support local rebuilding efforts following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, according to officials.

The federal money will be used to support local rebuilding efforts.

The funds represent the first of two portions of money coming to Harris County from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The money will be distributed to residents with qualified claims.

Most of the money will go toward housing-related projects, starting with home repair, reconstruction, buyout and reimbursements for homeowners for repairs made at their own expense. The money will also go toward repair and new construction of rental properties and toward building affordable housing options in Harris County.

“These funds are an opportunity for residents rebuilding after Harvey. Our caseworkers are prepared to help folks through the process and to direct them to other possible resources if they do not qualify,” said County Judge Lina Hidalgo. “I encourage folks to begin applying today.”

Applications are being accepted at the Harris County Project Recovery website. For questions, call 832-927-4961 or email RebuildHarris@csd.hctx.net.

