Apartment fire damages 16 units, fire investigators say

HOUSTON - A fire believed to have started on the second floor of an apartment building has damaged 16 units there, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said.

The fire happened in the 1300 block of Ella Boulevard in Houston Sunday morning.

Though an official cause of the fire has not been released, investigators say it appears accidental.

The residents associated with the units involved appeared to be OK, fire investigators said.

The Red Cross is assisting residents. The fire remains under investigation.

Apartment fire Ella Blvd / Clear Valley. Numerous agencies involved , avoid area if possible. pic.twitter.com/2OrlPDUPOd — Precinct 4 Constable (@pct4constable) December 31, 2017

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.