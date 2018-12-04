PHONE BANK: Answering your Affordable Care Act questions

HOUSTON - If you haven't enrolled for health coverage in 2019, the deadline is coming up on Dec. 15.

KPRC2 and Telemundo are teaming up to host a phone bank Tuesday to answer your questions about health coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

Enrollment experts, fluent in both English and Spanish, will take your calls to answer your questions.

The phone bank will run from 11 a.m. through 12:30 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. through 6:30 p.m.

Phone numbers to call:

713-778-8920 English

713-778-8930 Spanish

