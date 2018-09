A fence is painted with the Houston skyline near Taqueria Laredo in north Houston.

HOUSTON - There's a new Instagram hot spot in town, and it's in north Houston in the parking lot of Taqueria Laredo, near the intersection of Fulton and Patton streets.

It's conveniently located a short walk from the Moody Park stop on the red line of the METRORail.

The fence is painted with the Astros' colors, which makes it perfect as the playoffs approach.

A photo of the fence was posted to Reddit by user u/htxcountrymuffin.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.