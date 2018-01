SEALY, Texas - More than 1,800 CenterPoint Energy customers in Austin County were without power Wednesday morning as temperatures reached bitter lows.

Power was lost some time before 5 a.m., and was restored just after 6 a.m.

A CenterPoint spokesperson said that the outage was due to wildlife, possibly a large bird, coming into contact with a power line.

