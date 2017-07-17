Angleton mulls proposal for RV park next to Stephen F. Austin statue

ANGLETON, Texas - It's a statue controversy -- people upset about a proposal to build a recreational vehicle park near a statue of Stephen F. Austin.

The park would be on a 54-acre tract in the shadow of the iconic 72-foot statue at Henry W. Munson Park, along Highway 288.

The developer says the proposed park would be packed with amenities.

It's being called a "resort" and would attract visitors from all over.

The developer, Access Companies Inc., recently presented a proposal to the city of Angleton.

The $225 million project would include 250 slips and a cabin, a clubhouse pool, hot tub and playground.

Some people said they were not sure that an RV park would be the best addition to the park, especially right next to the iconic statue.

Others believed it would only bring great things to the area.

"I think if you own the land you can do whatever you want with it it would be good for our area," resident Robert Kay said. "I think it would be great for the area. I like the idea."

The city said it is all in the very early planning stages and nothing has been approved so far.

