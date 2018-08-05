Andre Johnson joins Texans in West Virginia

HOUSTON - On Saturday, Texans legend Andre Johnson joined the team in West Virginia, getting his first look at the Greenbrier facilities. Johnson was on the field with the players and coaches throughout practice. He was seen talking with the offense a lot especially former teammate DeAndre Hopkins.

A few weeks ago Johnson hosted a youth football camp where we asked him what he thought this year’s squad could do with Deshaun Watson under center. Johnson praised Watson and said the key for this team will be staying healthy. He echoed those same opinions today and talked more about what he has seen from Watson.

"I think he’ll be very good. He’s a guy who can keep plays alive when plays go wrong," Johnson said. "When you see guys like Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger, guys who are able to extend plays and make those big-chunk plays. A Russell Wilson type quarterback. I think those are some of the things you’ll see from him when plays break down he’s able to keep plays alive and find guys down the field.”

Johnson said when he’s at practice, he mainly watches the receivers and has been offering his own advice.

“If I see something that maybe could have helped them I may go whisper something to them in their ear,” Johnson said.

He said he does not plan on pursuing coaching.

“It’s a lot of hours … I enjoy my free time,” Johnson joked.

Regardless, the Texans will certainly enjoy his expertise while at training camp.

