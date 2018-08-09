An uncovered gem: 'Houston, Home of Astroworld' puzzle found at local thrift shop

Unearthed at an area thrift shop -- a puzzle depicting Houston in the good ole days. (Photo credit: u/Robofuerte)

HOUSTON - It's every thrift shop-goer's dream -- finding the ultimate gem filled with nostalgia that still presents practicality in today's era.

Reddit user, Robofuerte's mother found the puzzle, so he posted a photo to the platform showing the masterpiece (with a glimpse of a cat's paw in the lower right-hand corner) and its small, intricate illustrations of Houston's gems throughout the city in the 1980s.

Click to see an enlarged picture of the puzzle here.

A Pan Am plane flies in the top right corner of the illustration, signs identifying The Galleria, The Woodlands, the Gulf Building and the unmistakable KYND radio tower. In the middle of the lower-half of the illustration is the majestic AstroWorld -- complete with illustrations of the Greezed Lightnin' and Texas Cyclone roller coasters.

Robofuerte's weekend plans? Taking a step back in time and tackling this bad boy.

