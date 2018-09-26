A&M's Reveille IX has new handler and, for the first time, it's a woman

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - A woman has been named the new handler for Texas A&M's "first lady of Aggieland," Reveille IX.

"Miss Rev" is A&M's official mascot and has held the title since 1931, though until now, she has only had male handlers. In the past, Miss Rev was given free reign of campus, but began being cared for by a "Mascot Corporal, a sophomore cadet in Company E-2. The Mascot Corporal is chosen within his unit each spring, and Reveille lives with him for that year: she goes to class with him, out on dates, and goes home with him for the holidays. He, in turn, escorts her to all of her functions and Aggie engagements," according to A&M's site.

So @reveille was in my physics class today pic.twitter.com/V1vXWamVQ0 — Joshua Driesbach (@Josh_Driesbach) September 10, 2018

Notice the copy uses pronouns "him" and "his"? The site will now need to be updated, because Reveille's newest handler is 19-year-old A&M sophomore Mia Miller, who is "among the first women to join Company E-2, the Corps of Cadets’ mascot company, upon its gender integration," according to our partners at The Eagle.

