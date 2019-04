HOUSTON - A dump trunk and ambulance collided in north Harris County Thursday, sending two people to the hospital.

Investigators said the crash happened in the area of Beltway 8 and Lee Road.

The American Response Ambulance sustained front-end damage in the crash.

Investigators said the injuries appeared to be minor.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

