Amber Alert: Police search for 3 endangered children missing from Austin area

BERTAM, Texas - An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for three children missing out of the Austin area.

Teanna Chatman, 7, Brock Chatman, 8, and Taniya Chatman, 9, from Bertam, have been missing since Monday and are believed to be in danger, police said.

The children were last seen with 29-year-old Takecha Quinonce.

Police said they were seen in a black 2008 Pontiac G6 with license plate number DCR0363.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.