Amber Alert: Missing Kentucky teen could be headed to Houston with step-grandfather

HOUSTON - An Amber Alert out of Kentucky is keeping police on high alert here in Texas.

According to police, a missing teen and her step-grandfather could be headed to the Houston area.

Lauryn Sizemore, 16, was last seen on Saturday in her bedroom in Dawson Springs, Kentucky. She is believed to be with her step-grandfather Glenn Eugene Harper, believed to in his mid-50s.

Police said Harper told a friend he was heading to Texas. His brother and father live in the Houston area.

Harper is driving a maroon 2004 Hyundai Sonata with Kentucky temporary tag: 9555994.

Sizemore has brown hair and hazel eyes. She is about 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds and has a lazy eye.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with black strings.

Authorities are asking if people see Sizemore or a vehicle that matches the description and plates, to contact them immediately.

