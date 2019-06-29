Amber Alert issued for two El Paso children believed to be in 'grave danger'

EL PASO, Texas - An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for two children out of El Paso who are believed to be in "grave danger."

Police are searching for Leonardo Ortega, 8, and Matias Carrillo, 2, who were possibly abducted. Police are also searching for 26-year-old Justin Carrillo who is wanted in connection with the children's abduction.

Carrillo was last seen driving a black 2003 Hyundai Elantra with Texas license plate KYR4562.

Anyone with information is asked to called the El Paso Police Department at 915-832-4400.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.