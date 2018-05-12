Amber Alert issued for missing Laredo teen believed to be in danger

LAREDO, Texas - An Amber Alert was issued Friday for Ashley Fernandez.

She is believed to be in grave or immediate danger, according to authorities.

Fernandez is from Laredo and is believed to be with Arturo Medrano-Limas, according to authorities.

Medrano-Limas is believed to be driving a gray Ford Focus ZX4, a four-door vehicle with Texas license plate number 38L0034.

Fernandez is described as white, 16 years old, about 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing brown glasses, an olive shirt, orange shorts and sandals.

Limas is wanted in connection with her abduction. He's described as white, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Medrando-Limas was last heard from in Laredo on at about 3 p.m. Friday.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Ashley Fernandez from Laredo, TX, on 5/11/18, Texas plate 38L0034 pic.twitter.com/6lpWEzIrMU — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) May 12, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.