Amber Alert issued for missing Bellmead girl

Katelynn Maldonado, left, and Brittani Bolin, right, are seen in these undated photos released by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Sept. 24, 2018.

BELLMEAD, Texas - An Amber Alert was issued Monday for a missing 11-year-old girl from Bellmead.

Katelynn Maldonado is believed to be traveling with 16-year-old Brittani Bolin.

The pair is believed to be driving a tan 2012 Kia Sorento with Texas license plate number KVX-4917.

Texas DPS The Texas Department of Public Safety released this image of a vehicle similar to that being sought as part of an Amber Alert issued Sept. 24, 2018, for a missing Bellmead girl.

Katelynn was described as white, 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 100 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt with the phrase “Teenage Dirtbags” written in white letters on the front.

Bolin was described as white, 4 feet, 10 inches tall and 156 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The circumstances of Katelynn’s disappearance were not immediately released.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Katelynn or Bolin is asked to call the Bellmead Police Department at 254-799-0251.



