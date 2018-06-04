Amber Alert issued for missing 7-month-old Virginia girl believed to be with sex offender

DANVILLE, Va. - Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert for 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy and they believe she is in extreme danger, according our sister station WSLS-TV.
She was last seen around 7:55 p.m. Sunday at the Kwik Stop in Danville on Riverside Drive.
According to police, she was taken by 51-year-old Carl Ray Kennedy. Police say he is a registered sex offender in North Carolina. Kennedy is out a $250,000 bond for drug distribution.
He allegedly assaulted her mother with a knife before taking the child. They were last seen heading eastbound on Route 58.
Kennedy is believed to be heading toward North Carolina. He may be driving a gold 2007 Suzuki Forenza 4-door with North Carolina tags FAA-1873 or EKZ 5093. These tags do not belong on this car. Police say that the car has a spare or "doughnut" tire on the back rear passenger side.
