Amber Alert issued for missing 7-month-old Virginia girl believed to be with sex offender

DANVILLE, Va. - Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert for 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy and they believe she is in extreme danger, according our sister station WSLS-TV.

She was last seen around 7:55 p.m. Sunday at the Kwik Stop in Danville on Riverside Drive.

According to police, she was taken by 51-year-old Carl Ray Kennedy. Police say he is a registered sex offender in North Carolina. Kennedy is out a $250,000 bond for drug distribution.

He allegedly assaulted her mother with a knife before taking the child. They were last seen heading eastbound on Route 58.

READ MORE AT WSLS.COM.

Kennedy is believed to be heading toward North Carolina. He may be driving a gold 2007 Suzuki Forenza 4-door with North Carolina tags FAA-1873 or EKZ 5093. These tags do not belong on this car. Police say that the car has a spare or "doughnut" tire on the back rear passenger side.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.