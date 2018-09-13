Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old Texas girl

Katelyn Ramirez (left) and Eric Ramirez (right) are seen in these undated images released by the Travis County Sheriff's Office on Sept. 12, 2018.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Authorities in Travis County, Texas, said they are searching for a 4-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday.

Katelyn Ramirez was last seen about 5:30 p.m. at 17501 Bridgefarmer Blvd. in Pflugerville, and may have been taken against a court order by Eric Ramirez, 40, of Liberty Hill, according to a post on the Facebook page of the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

Katelyn was described as 3 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 40 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Authorities said Eric Ramirez may be driving a red 2018 Chevy Camaro with Texas license plate number KBX-7877. He could also be driving a gray BMW four-door sedan with a temporary Texas license plate number of 20089Z9, a white Volkswagen Tiguan or a white GMC Yukon with Texas license plate number JRV-2702.

Anyone with information on Katelyn or Eric Ramirez’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

