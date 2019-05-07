Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old San Antonio girl

Zanyah Rita Lucio (left) and Gabriella Lucio (right) are seen in these undated images released by authorities May 7, 2019.

SAN ANTONIO - An Amber Alert has been issued Tuesday for a missing 3-year-old San Antonio girl.

Zanyah Rita Lucio is believed to be in “grave or immediate danger,” according to authorities.

She is described as 3 feet, 4 inches tall and 38 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink tank top, pink pajama pants with rainbows and hearts and no shoes.

Authorities said they believe Zanyah may have been abducted by Gabriella Lucio, 20. She is described as 4 feet, 10 inches tall and about 130 pounds with black and red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

