Amber Alert issued for League City child last seen last Tuesday

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - An Amber Alert has been issued for a child who was supposed to be turned over to Child Protective Services last week.

Officials said they're searching for 2-year-old Malakhi Bankhead, who was last seen at Estella Court in League City around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A writ was signed on Wednesday for Malakhi to be turned over to CPS.

Officials believe the child is with his parents, Katherine Ulrich and Cody Bankhead. Authorities said they have no idea where the family may be, but said there's a good chance they are still in the area.

Malakhi was supposed to be turned over to CPS due to some form of parental neglect, according to authorities.

Officials said Malakhi is black and has black hair and brown eyes. He is about 3 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 35 pounds. He is black and has eczema on his elbow.

Ulrich is described by authorities as being 21 years, old, white, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Officials said she has numerous tattoos.

Cody Bankhead is described by authorities as being 24 years old, black, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his upper arm.

Officials believe the boy may be in Ulrich's BMW SUV with Texas license plate number KSW8656. The vehicle may have rear-end damage due to a recent accident.

Anyone with information is asked to call League City police at 281-332-2566 or 911.

