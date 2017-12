ROUND ROCK, Texas - An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing children in Round Rock, DPS said.

Lili Griffith, 14, and Lulu Bandera-Margaret, 7, are believed to be taken by 44-year-old Terry Miles.

DPS said Miles was last seen driving a 2017 gray Hyundai hatch-back with a white sticker on back right side window.

Anyone with information is asked to call Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5516.

