HOUSTON - An Amber Alert was issued for a 15-year-old girl who police say was abducted in Pearland.

Police are searching for Irene Alejandra Nunez, from Honduras, and 37-year-old Kevin Mauricio Caceres, from Honduras.

Caceres is believed to be driving a white 2013 Buick Enclave with Texas license plate MLM7190.

Anyone with information is asked to call 281-997-4186.

ACTIVE

AMBER ALERT for IRENE ALEJANDRA NUNEZ from PEARLAND,

TX, on 09/01/2019, TX

plate

MLM7190 pic.twitter.com/lGjZ1mltvF — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) September 2, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.