Amber Alert canceled for League City child

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - An Amber Alert was canceled for a child who was reported missing out of League City earlier Monday.

The boy was supposed to be turned over to Child Protective Services last week.

Officials said they were searching for 2-year-old Malakhi Bankhead, who was last seen at Estella Court in League City around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was found around 10 p.m. Monday.

A writ was signed on Wednesday for Malakhi to be turned over to CPS.

Officials said they thought the child was with his parents, Katherine Ulrich and Cody Bankhead, but didn't say if he was with them when he was found.

Authorities said there was a good chance the family stayed in the Houston area.

Malakhi was supposed to be turned over to CPS due to some form of parental neglect, according to authorities.

