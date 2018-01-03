Amber Alert discontinued in Texas for 2 missing Round Rock girls

ROUND ROCK, Texas - An Amber Alert for two missing Round Rock girls was discontinued Wednesday in Texas after police said they believe the girls are no longer in the state.

Round Rock police said alerts in other states for Lulu Bandera-Margret, 7, and Lili Griffith, 14, that were issued New Year’s Day are still in effect.

Investigators said they issued the alert after Tonya Bates, the children’s mother, was found dead.

Terry Miles, 44, is a suspect in the girls’ disappearance, and is also a person of interest in Bates’ death, police said.

Miles was last seen driving a gray, 2017 Hyundai hatch-back, with Texas license plate number JGH-9845 and a white sticker on the rear, right-side window.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call police at 512-218-5516.

Police said they may have more information to release later Wednesday.

