Amazon launching new products to compliment Alexa

NBC NEWS - Amazon is launching a slew of new products to compliment its popular Alexa digital voice assistant.

The company has unveiled more than a dozen new devices, including the Amazon Basics microwave.

"Amazon wants to get you used to the idea that this Alexa assistant can be in anything," says CNET's Dan Ackerman.

That includes your car.

Amazon's first smart car gadget puts Alexa on your dash, with location-sensitive functionality and triggers for routines such as turning on your smart lights when you pull in the driveway.

"Auto really is the next battleground," Ackerman notes. "Apple has smart car software, Google does, so Amazon wants to be in there with Alexa."



