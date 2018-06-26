Amazon expands Whole Foods grocery delivery to Houston

HOUSTON - Amazon can now deliver groceries from Whole Foods Market to people in Houston.

Amazon rolled out the option Tuesday to Prime Now members in Houston, Chicago, Indianapolis, Minneapolis and San Antonio.

People can also order select alcohol for delivery.

Delivery from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Customers can visit the website or download the Prime Now app to enter their ZIP code to see if they are in the delivery area and shop available items. Some orders are ready within an hour.

