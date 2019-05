CLEARWATER, Fla. - An 11-foot gator broke into a Florida home this week, according to a tweet posted by the city of Clearwater.

Authorities say the alligator managed to get into the house through low windows in the kitchen.

The tweet explains police officers and a trapper captured the gator and no one was hurt.



An unwanted overnight visitor was removed from a home on Eagles Landing in #Clearwater. The 11-foot-long gator broke into the home through some low windows in the kitchen. @myclearwaterPD and a trapper responded to the scene. The gator was captured and there were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/MKNH0UPQXp — City of Clearwater, FL (@MyClearwater) May 31, 2019

