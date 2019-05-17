All you can eat crawfish! Cajun AF Festival hosts massive seafood boil in Houston

HOUSTON - Calling all seafood lovers!

The Cajun AF Festival, started in 2008 in Louisiana, is bringing one the largest seafood boils of the year to Houston during Memorial Day weekend.

The seafood feast will be May 25 at Capital Bar, located at 2415 Main St. from 2-10 p.m.

The festival is expecting more than 2,000 seafood lovers to indulge in loads of crawfish, crab, shrimp, sausage, potatoes and corn. The event features all-you-can-eat passes starting at $30.

