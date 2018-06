GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - All northbound Gulf Freeway lanes near State Highway 146 were shut down Wednesday after a rollover crash.

Officials said two people were taken to area hospitals in unknown condition.

Investigators said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it entered the freeway and struck the median, causing it to roll.

The passenger of the vehicle was ejected, according to officials.

