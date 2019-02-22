All clear issued after lockdown at Lone Star College, officials say

HOUSTON - Lone Star College Greenspoint Center was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday after two men were reportedly armed and walking on a nearby feeder road, the school said on its Twitter account.

The all-clear was given around 7:55 p.m.

The men were reportedly firing their guns in front of the facility, the college said.

The college told students to go to the nearest room and lock the door for safety. Houston police and Lone Star College police responded to the scene.

We have ordered a lockdown at Greenspoint Center as a precaution. Report of two armed men walking along feeder road in front of facility firing handguns. NOT on campus. We are locking down Greenspoint and ordering shelter in place for your safety. pic.twitter.com/ry4gsZWc3d — Lone Star College (@lonestarcollege) February 22, 2019

