All clear issued after lockdown at Lone Star College, officials say

HOUSTON - Lone Star College Greenspoint Center was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday after two men were reportedly armed and walking on a nearby feeder road, the school said on its Twitter account.
The all-clear was given around 7:55 p.m.
The men were reportedly firing their guns in front of the facility, the college said.
The college told students to go to the nearest room and lock the door for safety. Houston police and Lone Star College police responded to the scene.
