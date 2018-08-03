All clear given after SWAT scene at accused doctor killer's home

HOUSTON - SWAT and other law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a disturbance Thursday at the Westbury home of Joseph Pappas at the intersection of Stillbrooke Drive and Doud Street.

After hours of observing and searching the house, the all clear was given around 12:15 a.m. Friday.

A neighbor called in the disturbance around 9 p.m. when they noticed that a back gate was open and they thought they saw Pappas, police said.

PHOTOS: Disturbance reported at Joseph Pappas' home on Aug. 2, 2018

Neighbors also said a light was on inside the house.

Authorities blocked off the streets of the neighborhood and SWAT searched the house, but Pappas was not found, according to police.

Police also said they do not believe Pappas has left the country and are confident they will find him in the Houston area.

Pappas is accused in the shooting death of Dr. Mark Hausknecht to death on July 20.

Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo said evidence was found during a Wednesday morning search at the home that connects Pappas to Hausknecht's shooting death.

WATCH: Officials provide updates after SWAT scene at Joseph Pappas' house in Westbury

"We have plenty of evidence that ties him to this crime," Acevedo said during a news conference Wednesday, adding that evidence was removed from the home that tied Pappas to the crime. "We need to find this guy. If he's committed suicide, we need to find the body."

Acevedo said Pappas may have been seeking revenge for his mother, who died during surgery more than 20 years ago. Channel 2 Investigates learned Julia Pappas died of natural causes on April 2, 1997, due to cardiovascular atherosclerotic disease, according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

“There was a lot of planning that went into this,” Acevedo said. “There was a lot of planning and, sadly, some skill.”

