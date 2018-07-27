Live or die? Lawyers argue over life of Ali Irsan, convicted of honor killings

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Ali Irsan was found guilty and convicted Thursday of capital murder in the 2012 killings of his son-in-law, Coty Beavers, and Gelareh Bagherzadeh, a friend of Irsan's daughter.

The sentencing phase is expected to begin Friday.

Lawyers will argue whether Irsan should get the death penalty.

Irsan took the stand in his own defense for nearly five hours Wednesday. In closing arguments Thursday, prosecutors painted Irsan as a radical who needed to be stopped. Irsan's defense attorneys pointed the finger at his wife, who has a plea deal, and his daughter, whose husband and dear friend were killed.

In the end, the jury didn't buy the theory. After about 30 minutes of deliberation, they found Irsan guilty around 5 p.m.

Irsan killed his victims because his daughter was influenced by one Christian -- Bagherzadeh -- and married another -- Beavers, according to the prosecution.

The penalty phase is scheduled to begin tomorrow morning at 11 a.m., and attorneys on both sides said it could last as long as four weeks or more, as several family members and friends of Irsan are expected to be flown in to testify on his behalf.

