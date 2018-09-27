Aldine Middle School student accused of making threat on Instagram

An Aldine ISD police car is seen outside Aldine Middle School in Houston on Sept. 27, 2018.

HOUSTON - An Aldine Middle School student was arrested Wednesday after making a threat against an administrator on Instagram, officials said.

Aldine Independent School District officials said they received information about the threat Tuesday. An investigation led them to the student and indicated the threats originated from the student’s phone.

The student was charged with making a terroristic threat.

Parents of students at the school said they were notified about the threat.

Susan Bates, the mother of an Aldine Middle School student, said she is now considering homeschooling her child.

“It’s really sad that a child this age has to go through something like this too,” Bates said. “I feel bad for the child and the parents, too, because whatever he, the kid, said, I’m sure he probably didn’t mean it. He’s probably sitting there wishing he could take it back.”

Bates said she talks to her son about the importance of words, a sentiment being echoed by district leaders.

“Parents, I implore you to talk to your children and remind them that their actions can have serious consequences,” Aldine ISD Superintendent LaTonya Goffney said in a written statement about the incident.

Goffney said officials will not tolerate this type of behavior and that officials will work with law enforcement to prosecute these types of cases to the fullest extent of the law.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.