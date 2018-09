SAN ANTONIO, Texas - An Air Force trainer plane has crashed outside of San Antonio, according to our sister station KSAT-TV.

The plane from Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph crashed in a grassy area behind Rolling Oaks Mall at FM 2252.

KSAT.com reports two people were able to eject themselves from the plane and were unharmed.

