Aggie alums, soon-to-be parents believe ultrasound pictures show son throwing up 'Hook Em' sign

AUSTIN - A prenatal appointment for an Austin couple did not go as expected.

The problem? Both parents are Aggie alums and they believe their son could be a Longhorns fan due to a recent ultrasound picture.

The baby could be seen flashing a 'hook Em' sign -- rivaling his parents' alma mater. Despite the gesture, soon-to-be mom Samantha Perkins said she has plans to sway her son's support.

With hopes he'll follow in his parents' footsteps, Perkins said she has a stockpile of Texas A&M University gear for her son to change his mind.

