Afterburners track club 4x400 relay team winners again

HOUSTON - The Afterburners, a girls' 4x400 relay team made up of 11 and 12-year-olds, is accomplishing big things.

For the second year in a row, the relay team brought home the win at the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics.

The young ladies were up against 44 other states but were able to get the win for the second year in a row on the biggest stage in youth track in the country.

London, Terrien, Naomi and Bayleigh are proud to represent Houston and want to go for a three-peat next year.

Congratulations, girls, you have made Houston proud!

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.