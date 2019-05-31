After 77 years, historic Catholic school closes its doors

HOUSTON - After 77 years, a historic Catholic school is closing its doors by the end of May.

St. Peter the Apostle School is located between the Texas Medical Center and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Over the years, the school has guided children from prekindergarten through eighth grade.

The Archdiocese of Houston-Galveston decided to close the private school due to financial pressure. The school's superintendent, Debra Haney, said enrollment declined more than 70 percent over the last five years and couldn't sustain the $1 million budget to keep the school open.

Haney believes the increase in charter schools has impacted the growth of private schools.

A closing ceremony was held Wednesday as the community commemorates 77 years of service.

