'Affluenza teen' Ethan Couch released from jail

KTVT via CNN

DALLAS - Ethan Couch, the so-called affluenza teen who drove drunk and killed four people in 2013, was released from the Tarrant County jail Monday morning after serving two years for violating his probation, according to KXAS.

Couch, 20, was being processed through the probation office shortly before 9 a.m., where he will be fitted with a GPS ankle monitor, KXAS reports.

He's been serving a 720-day sentence after his 2016 probation revocation for attending a party where alcohol was served.

Couch was 16 when the truck he was driving killed pedestrians in June 2013. A psychologist at his manslaughter trial blamed his actions on "affluenza," or irresponsibility due to family wealth.

His mother, Tonya Couch, awaits trial on charges of hindering apprehension of a felon and money laundering after she fled to Mexico with Ethan in 2015. Her bond was revoked last week.

