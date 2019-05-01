Adults-only events return to Houston Zoo: What you need to know about After Dark in 2019

A Houston Zoo image for its After Dark events, collected from the organization's website on May 1, 2019.

HOUSTON - The Houston Zoo's After Dark series is back, giving adults a chance to enjoy the zoo with food, adult beverages and no children.

Visitors aged 21 and up can take part in the four theme events: Throwback Thursday: 90s Theme on May 16, Lone Star Soiree on June 20, Silent Disco on July 18, and All about that Bubbly on Aug. 15. The events are held from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

90s Theme - May 16:

Guests can sing and dance to the 90s cover band, play vintage arcade games or challenge their friends to giant yard games. Guests are encouraged to wear their totally bangin’ 90s trends.

Lone Star Soiree - June 20:

This is your chance to explore the newest exhibit at the Houston Zoo – Kathrine G. McGovern Texas Wetlands. Guests will meet a few Texas natives, like the American alligator, screech owl, and whooping cranes, while they enjoy tacos and margaritas.

Silent Disco - July 18:

Guests wear provided headphones with three different channels of music – so everyone can pick their favorite genre and dance to the rhythm.

This evening will also include up-close animal experiences, and opportunities to learn about how important dance is to one local species, the Attwater’s prairie chicken.

All about that Bubbly - Aug. 15:

Enjoy your favorite champagne or prosecco while relaxing at the Houston Zoo’s beautiful Reflection Pool. Activities include a live ice carving show, photo booth fun and the opportunity to see animals up-close.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.