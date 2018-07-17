ADORABLE VIDEO: Boy belts out national anthem at baseball game

AUBURN, N.Y. - Drake Grillo won over the crowd at Auburn, New York's Doubledays baseball game Wednesday night with his rendition of the national anthem.

The 3-year-old said he wasn't nervous, but his mom, Chelsea Grillo couldn't say the same.

"I was proud of him. I was really nervous. I didn't know how to be calm for him and help him with the words to keep him going, but he really just did it all himself," Grillo said.

Drake was planning on singing at an upcoming fundraiser game benefiting those with hip dysplasia, like his 1-year-old sister Saylor.

Everyone was surprised when he got the nod a few weeks early, but he was ready.

