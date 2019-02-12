Adorable baby pig abandoned in Bear Creek home by owners has been rescued

HOUSTON - A 100-pound potbelly baby pig was left home alone after its owners were evicted.

Deputies with Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap's Office collaborated with Harris County Public Health Animal Control officers to help relocate the 3-year-old pig from a Bear Creek home.

The photogenic pig posed for a picture with its hands on top of a red, muddy couch in what appears to possibly be a basement or garage.

Officials arranged to safely move him to Houston Mini Pig Rescue & Network in Brookshire, where he will be properly housed and cared for.

There has been no word on the identity of the owners nor the extent of the charges they will face

