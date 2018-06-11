Adam Levine apologizes to Houston Rodeo for his Maroon 5 misdeeds; This is how rodeo responded

HOUSTON - Maroon 5 star Adam Levine apologized to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo during the band’s concert Sunday night at Toyota Center.

Levine said he was a “very bad boy” when he played the rodeo the last time and used some offensive language because he knew the rodeo transcriptionist would have to repeat what he was saying.

Levine said, "If you would have us back, we would love to be back curse-word free."

Maroon 5's performed most recently at the rodeo in 2014, according to the rodeo's website.



Since the concert, the Houston Rodeo has tweeted its acceptance of his apology and that the band is welcome back to the rodeo "anytime."

So does that mean Maroon 5 for the 2019 Houston Rodeo? Stay tuned to KPRC2 for when the rodeo lineup is announced.

