Jewelry store robbery attempt prompts 'active shooter' scare at McAllen mall, officials say

MCALLEN, Texas - Reports of an active shooter were squashed by the McAllen police chief Saturday.

The Hidalgo County Constable Precinct 4's office initially said there was an active shooter at La Plaza Mall, though as details emerged, police reported otherwise.

All people involved in the attempted robbery of a jewelry store are in custody and no injuries were reported, police said. "Reports of shots fired are attributed to smashing glass cases," police said.

Police are working to learn more about this situation.

Statement from Chief Rodriguez:

We are investigating a robbery attempt at a jewelry store @LaPlazaMall. All known suspects are in custody. No injuries involved.

Reports of shots fired are attributed to smashing glass cases. #StayInformed — City of McAllen, TX (@CityofMcAllen) July 28, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.