Nine-year-old Ry'anna Patterson was reported missing Wednesday. Deputies said an active search for her is underway at 5880 West Gulf Bank Road in northwest Harris County.

HOUSTON - Ry'anna Patterson, 9, was found "OK" after being reported missing on Wednesday, deputies with Harris County Precinct 1 said.

No other information is immediately available. Deputies said more information may be released at a later time.

