LIVE STREAM: HPD Chief Art Acevedo holds briefing on shootout that injured 5 officers

HOUSTON - Houston police Chief Art Acevedo has scheduled a press conference Thursday about the shootout earlier this week that injured five of his officers.

According to a press release about the briefing, Acevedo will provide an update on the investigation of Monday’s officer-involved shooting at 7815 Harding St. in the Gloverdale neighborhood.

Acevedo said that four officers were wounded in an exchange of gunfire with 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle while authorities were serving a search warrant at the home. The chief said that when one of the wounded officers fell on a living room couch, 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas reached for his gun. Officers shot and killed both Tuttle and Nicholas, Acevedo said.

During Thursday’s briefing, Acevedo is also expected to address comments made by Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers’ Union.

The night of the shooting, an animated Gamaldi told reporters that officers are sick and tired of “dirtbags” trying to kill them.

“Enough is enough,” Gamaldi said.

Since then, Gamaldi’s remarks have gone viral, with people both supporting and decrying his words.

Of the four officers who were shot, two remain in the hospital. The fifth officer, who injured his knee during the encounter, also remains hospitalized.

Acevedo's press conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.

