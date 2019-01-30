Accused tamale scammer arrested in Deer Park, police say

Blanca Delarosa arrested in South Houston. She's accused of scamming the elderly and disabled, in a tamale order hoax

DEER PARK, Texas - Police said a woman who has been pretending to take orders for tamales and then taking off with people's money has been arrested.

Blanca Delarosa was wanted for allegedly scamming the elderly and disabled in several Houston-area cities, including Deer Park, according to the Deer Park Police Department.

Delarosa pretended to sell tamales for a church, but then, after taking orders and money, she would never return, police said.

During a few incidents, police said Delarosa got inside victims' homes and stole jewelry and other small items.

If you have been a victim or know a victim who may have been scammed by Delarosa, you are urged to call your local police department.

