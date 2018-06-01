Accused stalker found naked in woman's bathroom after SWAT standoff, police say

HOUSTON - A man is in custody after he was found hiding naked in a woman’s bathroom Friday.

The man was arrested around 2:40 a.m. after a standoff with the SWAT team at a home in northwest Houston.

Investigators said the man had been stalking a woman who lived at a home in the 2200 block of Marnel Road. Around 12:30 a.m. the man went to the home and began banging on the front door, investigators said. The woman was not home, but her three children were, according to a SWAT officer. When no one answered the door, the man broke a window and went inside the house, investigators said. The children hid in a bedroom and called 911, according to the SWAT officer.

Investigators said the children jumped out of the bedroom window, leaving the man in the home alone.

When police arrived, the man ran into the bathroom and refused to come out, investigators said.

SWAT officers were called around 1 a.m. to assist. A little more than half an hour later, officers forced their way into the bathroom and found the man naked and combative.

Using a stun gun, officers arrested the man. No one was injured.

The man’s mental health and the incident are under investigation.

Police said the man could be charged with attempted sexual assault.



