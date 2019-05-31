Accused shoplifters caught thanks to quick actions of Harris County deputy

KPRC2

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A pair of frantic store employees caught on a deputy’s dashcam alerted him to a crime that had just been committed.

"Patrolling our business districts, and the deputy was flagged down in a Home Depot parking lot that a robbery just occurred," Capt. Jonathan Zitzmann, with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, said.

After learning the details of the robbery, the deputy also got the specifics of the suspects and their car.

"They gave him a vehicle description of the getaway vehicle, and the deputy traveled toward the last location it was seen in," Zitzmann said.

It wasn’t long before the deputy spotted the sedan and pulled it over in a convenience store parking lot.

Dashcam video showed it would hardly end in a routine stop when one of the passengers made a run for it.

"Located that vehicle, eventually made a traffic stop on the vehicle and tried to detain three individuals ... A female passenger bailed from the car," Zitzmann said.

Backup deputies arrived and later found the woman, who bolted to nearby a restaurant. She was later arrested.

The other two suspects in the car were also arrested.

Investigators said the trio is accused of stealing over $2,000 in power tools from the Home Depot and assaulting an employee when they left the store.

Khaundrica Williams was arrested and charged with robbery causing bodily injury and evading arrest. Her bond was set at $20,500.

Christopher Williams and Michael Jones were also charged with robbery causing bodily injury. Williams has no bond, and Jones' bond was set at $20,000.

