Accused meth dealers attempt to throw out drugs during arrest in Beaumont, officials say

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas - Two accused meth dealers were arrested Tuesday in Beaumont, according to authorities.

Around 9:30 p.m., officials said 29-year-old Justin Johnson, of Newton, Texas, and 26-year-old Karissa Hopkins, of Kountze, Texas, were identified while driving a late model Cadillac near College Street and Major Drive.

Authorities said two packages were thrown from the vehicle during the stop. The packages were immediately recovered from the shoulder of Major Drive, and, according to authorities, contained meth and marijuana.

Johnson refused to allow authorities to search the vehicle, but authorities said a K-9 was alerted to the detection of drugs inside the vehicle.

Two more ounces of meth and 1.5 grams of cocaine were found inside the vehicle, authorities said. Drug paraphernalia, such as hypodermic syringes, digital scales, a meth pipe and small plastic baggies were also found, officials said.

Johnson and Hopkins were charged with possession of a controlled substance and other charges are pending.

At the time of this arrest, Hopkins was on probation for a 2016 case in which she was accused of selling meth to an undercover detective. She was also on probation in Hardin County, Texas, for possession of methamphetamine and assisting with the escape of an inmate.

