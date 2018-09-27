Accused killer allowed to remain in US after claiming persecution

HOUSTON - Channel 2 Investigates has learned an El Salvadoran national charged with a series of attacks in California was allowed to remain in the United States after claiming persecution in his home country.

Ramon Alberto Escobar, 47, is also considered a person of interest in the disappearance of his aunt and uncle from the Houston area.

Escobar was arrested by Los Angeles police and accused of attacking seven people in two cities. Police said they believed robbery was the motive, and three of the victims died. Houston police also want to question Escobar about the disappearance of his aunt and uncle, who were last seen in August.

Shortly after his arrest, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials stated Escobar had been removed from the U.S. seven times and has six felony convictions on his record in the United States. ICE officials noted Escobar appealed his last removal order to the Board of Immigration Appeals.

According to immigration court documents obtained by KPRC, Escobar asked to remain in the U.S. because he faced persecution in his home country. Court documents read Escobar claimed those who are perceived to be homosexuals in El Salvador faced attacks and persecution.

The court documents read Escobar relayed one encounter with a group of men he said attacked him.

“The group of men suddenly attacked him, strangling, punching and kicking him and assaulting him with machetes and rocks,” court documents read.

Escobar also claimed to be suffering from mental illness.

The BIA ruled Escobar had faced persecution in his home country and would likely face further persecution if he returned home. The BIA sustained his appeal.

ICE officials stated Escobar was then released from custody under an “Order of Supervision” in January of 2017.

After his release from custody, Escobar was required to report to ICE officials once a year. ICE officials stated he reported as required in March 2017, but missed his required meeting in April this year.

The BIA is under the auspices of the Executive Office of Immigration Review. EOIR officials declined to comment, citing privacy protections.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.