Accused drunk driver charged in deadly crash in northwest Houston

HOUSTON - A man accused of driving while intoxicated was charged in a crash that killed a driver in northwest Houston, authorities said.

The head-on collision was reported at 7:45 p.m. on Hempstead Highway and Lumberdale Road.

Officials said witnesses saw Cory Lane Jinks, 25, driving in a pickup traveling southbound at a high rate of speed. Officials said Jinks' pickup was weaving into incoming lanes, nearly hitting several vehicles.

The pickup traveled into the northbound lanes and crashed head-on into a vehicle, killing the driver, officials said.

According to authorities, Jinks was taken to a hospital in serious condition, where he was also tested for possible alcohol.

Jinks was charged with intoxication manslaughter with vehicle and his bond is set at $30,000.

